Meghan's wedding gown goes on display at Windsor Castle
The wedding dress with a five-meter-long veil that Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wore and an identical uniform to the specially commissioned one Prince Harry wore at their wedding are displayed as part of an exhibition entitled 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The display will be open to visitors from Friday October 26 until January 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) (Matt Dunham)
By GREGORY KATZ | October 26, 2018 at 7:28 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 7:28 AM

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has described how she worked with designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy to create a "timeless" wedding gown for her wedding to Prince Harry earlier this year.

Harry and the former Meghan Markle recorded their memories of the wedding for an audio commentary that is part of the new "Relive the Royal Wedding" exhibition at Windsor Castle that opened Friday.

The gown and the five-meter-long veil Meghan wore with it are set to be the prime attraction at the 10-week display.

In the audio recording, the former actress said she had a clear idea of what she wanted to wear from the start.

"I knew at the onset I wanted a bateau neckline, I wanted a cropped sleeve, I wanted a very timeless, classic feeling," she said.

The wedding dress with a five-meter-long veil that Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wore, is displayed next to an identical uniform to the specially commissioned one Prince Harry wore at their wedding as part of an exhibition entitled 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The display will be open to visitors from Friday October 26 until January 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The dress also needed to be suitably modest for the May 19 wedding held in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, she said.

The wedding dress with a five-meter-long veil that Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wore and an identical uniform to the specially commissioned one Prince Harry wore at their wedding are displayed as part of an exhibition entitled 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The display will be open to visitors from Friday October 26 until January 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
"There was a great level of detail that went into the planning of our wedding day," said Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's first child.

The bridesmaid dress worn by Princess Charlotte and the pageboy uniform worn by Prince George at the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex are displayed as part of an exhibition entitled 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The display will be open to visitors from Friday October 26 until January 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
"I think for us, we knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate, even though it was a very big wedding," the duchess said.

The wedding dress with a five-meter-long veil that Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wore and an identical uniform to the specially commissioned one Prince Harry wore at their wedding are displayed as part of an exhibition entitled 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The display will be open to visitors from Friday October 26 until January 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Meghan described the "incredibly surreal day" when she and her fiance visited Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, to choose a tiara for her to wear during the wedding ceremony. She picked Queen Mary's diamond and platinum bandeau tiara from the queen's unmatched collection. It is featured in the new exhibit.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day eleven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)
For his part, Harry said it was "very sweet" of his grandmother to lend his bride-to-be the priceless headpiece.

The tiara, loaned by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, which held the five-meter-long veil in place with the wedding dress that Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wore, is displayed next to an identical uniform to the specially commissioned one Prince Harry wore at their wedding as part of an exhibition entitled 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The display will be open to visitors from Friday October 26 until January 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Harry's wedding outfit, including the distinctive frockcoat uniform made by master tailors on Savile Row, is also on display.