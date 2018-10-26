Meet the candidates running for U.S. Senate seat in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - When you head to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 6, you’ll see three names on the ballot for U.S. Senate -- incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine, Republican Corey Stewart and Libertarian Matt Waters.
Get to know each of the candidates in our interviews below:
Kaine has been a U.S. senator since 2013. He’s also Virginia’s former governor and Richmond’s former mayor. He was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential candidate two years ago.
Stewart was first elected as chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in November 2006. In previous state races, he failed to get the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2013 and the nomination for governor in 2017.
Waters is a life-long Virginian who has spent decades raising money for candidates, ballots initiatives and nonprofits. This is the first time he’s running for public office.
