Meet the candidates running for U.S. Senate seat in Virginia
From left, Tim Kaine, Corey Stewart and Tim Waters are running for Virginia's U.S. Senate seat. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 26, 2018 at 10:39 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 10:39 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - When you head to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 6, you’ll see three names on the ballot for U.S. Senate -- incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine, Republican Corey Stewart and Libertarian Matt Waters.

Get to know each of the candidates in our interviews below:

TIM KAINE

Kaine has been a U.S. senator since 2013. He’s also Virginia’s former governor and Richmond’s former mayor. He was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential candidate two years ago.

COREY STEWART

Stewart was first elected as chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in November 2006. In previous state races, he failed to get the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2013 and the nomination for governor in 2017.

TIM WATERS

Waters is a life-long Virginian who has spent decades raising money for candidates, ballots initiatives and nonprofits. This is the first time he’s running for public office.

