Highway worker struck in hit-and-run by ‘dark colored sedan’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A highway worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Powhite Parkway.
Richmond police were called to the scene at 12:47 a.m. Friday for the crash in the southbound lanes just past the toll booth.
The injured man was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries.
The vehicle is described as a “dark colored sedan” that fled the scene southbound.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
