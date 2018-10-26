Highway worker struck in hit-and-run by ‘dark colored sedan’

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 26, 2018 at 4:05 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 4:05 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A highway worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Powhite Parkway.

Richmond police were called to the scene at 12:47 a.m. Friday for the crash in the southbound lanes just past the toll booth.

The injured man was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries.

The vehicle is described as a “dark colored sedan” that fled the scene southbound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

