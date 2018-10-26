Henrico woman shares story of drug abuse during Red Ribbon Week

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - We’re in the middle of Red Ribbon Week, which raises awareness to keep drugs out of the hands of kids.
One Henrico woman does her part by speaking to students about her struggles.
A scar is usually all that’s left after pain, but for Brittney Welsch, her scar was just the beginning.
Her story began after she got in a car accident as a teen, when she was prescribed Percocet.
“We were going to go see Gladiator- it was ’99 and instead of taking it orally, I shortened it. I remember the feeling of that moment, the euphoria and after that, I was hooked," Welsch said.
Welsch continued to use all through her 20′s, ending up in and out of jail, but this, she says, is the moment she can’t forget.
“I was working in a restaurant and I had OD’d in the back of it and ended up at St. Mary’s on life support and I remember I woke up and I was so upset with God that I didn’t die,” she said.
But for some reason, she didn’t.
In 2014, she became sober and began working for Henrico Area Mental Health and Development Services.
“I feel like I’m living a dream,” said Welsch.
Welsch now speaks at schools, sharing her story with kids and teens.
“I think they’re more receptive to somebody that’s been there and kind of dealt with the struggles that they’ve been through,” she said. “When you’re using, you’re morally bankrupt basically, but I would do compromising things that normal people wouldn’t do because I was high. I stole, I didn’t care what I did to chase the feeling.”
A feeling that she may never be able to fully replace, but curb by helping others.
