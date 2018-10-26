Henrico Fire and AAA provide Halloween safety tips for Central Virginia residents

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - During Halloween, children are twice as likely to be killed by a motorist than any other night of the year.
To protect trick-or-treaters, Henrico Fire and AAA have put together some safety tips to make safety a number one goal on Halloween night.
“Flashlights, reflectors, reflective tap, flashing lights, there are all kind of ways to get creative,” said Manager of Public and Govern Affairs at AAA, Martha Meade.
Choosing the right costume for your child’s safety is often an afterthought.
“Costumes need to be appropriate for the children because they need to be able to see. Heavy hoods or masks that block vision are going to make it harder for a child to be safe," said Meade.
“If you’re out with your child trick-or-treating and they have a costume that has things hanging off of it, you want to make sure you keep an eye on them to make sure they don’t get near a candle that someone else may have outside," said Rob Rowley, captain of Henrico Fire and Public Information.
Henrico Fire says you’d be surprised how many people use burning candles around decorations like bales of hay. They urge residents to use battery powered candles instead.
“The better, much safer alternative of course is these battery powered ones," said Rowley. "Some of them are light bulbs, some of them are LED, but they don’t have an open flame. These are a much better alternative than anything that involves open flame.”
Whether you’re walking or driving, AAA and Henrico Fire wants you to use good judgment by checking your child’s candy and staying alert for drunk drivers.
“Even though Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year, there will be lots of activities and parties this weekend," said Meade.
