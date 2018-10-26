Goochland County Animal Protection offers ‘Howl-O-Ween’ adoption special

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - On Saturday, Oct. 27, Goochland County Animal Protection will be holding a ‘Howl-O-Ween’ adoption special at the Goochland County Animal Shelter.
All dog and cat adoption fees will be waived on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All animals at the shelter receive age appropriate vaccinations.
Due to construction of a new animal shelter, the Goochland County Animal Shelter is temporarily located at 2748 Dogtown Road, Goochland, V.A. 23063 at the rear of the County’s Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex.
Anyone with questions should contact the Goochland County Animal Shelter at 804-556-5302.
