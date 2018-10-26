Forecast: A cold and rainy Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The first nor’easter of the fall season is almost hear, with rain expected to arrive 10-noon. Rain ends from south to north Saturday morning through early afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Friday. Rain begins morning or midday and continues for the afternoon into the evening. There will be a chilly breeze Friday evening through the weekend. Rain could be heavy at times Friday evening with totals of an inch or more possible through Saturday morning
FRIDAY: Overcast with Rain arriving late morning or midday, continuing through afternoon and overnight, chilly and breezy. Lows near 40, highs upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
SATURDAY: Early showers and drizzle likely, especially north of I-64, and mainly during the morning. Lows mid 40s, highs near 60. (morning rain chance 40%, except higher northern VA)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers possible late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs lower 60s (Evening Rain Chance: 30%, increases overnight)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible (30% chance). Lows mid 40s, highs lower 60s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY (Halloween): Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the upper 30s, highs low to mid 60s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Later day showers possible. Lows upper 40s, highs warm lower 70s. (Later day rain chance 20%)
