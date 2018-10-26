Assisted living facility in Richmond being shut down

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Department of Social Services confirms that Jones & Jones located at 7806 Forest Hill Ave. is being shut down and residents living there are being relocated.
The Department of Social Services, DARS and Adult Protective Services are coordinating and making sure to relocate residents.
Within DSS’s “Summary of Suspension,” for Mable Jones, the administrator, was a “relocation plan.” Last week, a hearing officer granted the relocation of residents living at that building.
There were approximately 50 residents living in that building. All but 17 have received placement.
There is no time table for when the other 17 need to be relocated so DSS could not say when they would be removed from the property.
Jones & Jones has been at the center of inadequate housing and care issues since November 2017.
Over the course of the investigation, NBC12 uncovered dire conditions. In December, a video surfaced of possible abuse in the facility.
Jones had her license suspended and then revoked by the Department of Social Services. In April 2018, NBC12 uncovered that Jones had allegedly used funds she received as social security payee on behalf of residents to pay for personal expenses such as restaurant outings, casino gambling, vacations as well as credit cards bills in another individuals name.
In May, NBC12 reported that Jones & Jones was now under criminal investigation by the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
DSS denied the renewal application for Jones & Jones' 7804 Forest Hill Avenue location, but it’s still under the appeal process. It’s possible that location could be shut down depending on the outcome.
NBC12 reached out to Jones, who said no residents have been removed from the premises. She had no additional comments.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.