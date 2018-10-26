Altria removes products in effort to combat youth e-vapor use

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Altria Chairman and CEO Howard Willard announced that the company will take action to address what the FDA calls an ‘epidemic.’
Altria is removing pod-based products from the market and flavored e-vapor products except tobacco, menthol and mint to combat the underage use of e-vapor products.
They plan to keep the actions in effect until they receive the FDA’s authorization to market the products or until the youth issue is addressed.
Altria also announced that they are advocating for federal legislation to raise the minimum age to 21 to use any tobacco product, including e-vapor.
The company says although they don’t believe their products are the issue, they don’t want to risk contributing to the problem.
You can view more information about the proposed changes here.
