Weather threat leads to high school football schedule changes

By Marc Davis | October 24, 2018 at 9:40 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 9:40 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A handful of high school football games have been rescheduled, due to the threat of rain on Friday night.

Thursday:

Patrick Henry @ Highland Springs- 7:00

Hopewell @ Dinwiddie- 7:00

Midlothian @ Monacan- 7:00

Prince George @ Matoaca- 7:00

George Wythe @ L.C. Bird- 7:00

Colonial Heights @ Appomattox- 7:00

Louisa @ Charlottesville- 7:00

Thomas Dale @ Granby- 7:30

Powhatan @ Albemarle- 7:30

Huguenot @ Clover Hill- 7:30

Friday:

Avalon @ Benedictine- 4:00

Collegiate @ Norfolk Academy- 6:30

Manchester @ Hermitage- 7:00

Atlee @ Varina- 7:00

Henrico @ Lee-Davis- 7:00

Petersburg @ Meadowbrook- 7:00

Deep Run @ Glen Allen- 7:00

Douglas Freeman @ Mills Godwin- 7:00

Caroline @ Courtland- 7:00

Armstrong @ Hanover- 7:00

York @ New Kent- 7:00

Amelia @ Nottoway- 7:00

West Point @ King William- 7:00

Randolph-Henry @ Buckingham- 7:00

Essex @ Washington & Lee- 7:00

Roanoke Catholic @ Blessed Sacrament Huguenot- 7:00

James River @ Cosby

Saturday:

Prince Edward @ Goochland- 2:00

