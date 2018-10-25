Weather threat leads to high school football schedule changes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A handful of high school football games have been rescheduled, due to the threat of rain on Friday night.
Thursday:
Patrick Henry @ Highland Springs- 7:00
Hopewell @ Dinwiddie- 7:00
Midlothian @ Monacan- 7:00
Prince George @ Matoaca- 7:00
George Wythe @ L.C. Bird- 7:00
Colonial Heights @ Appomattox- 7:00
Louisa @ Charlottesville- 7:00
Thomas Dale @ Granby- 7:30
Powhatan @ Albemarle- 7:30
Huguenot @ Clover Hill- 7:30
Friday:
Avalon @ Benedictine- 4:00
Collegiate @ Norfolk Academy- 6:30
Manchester @ Hermitage- 7:00
Atlee @ Varina- 7:00
Henrico @ Lee-Davis- 7:00
Petersburg @ Meadowbrook- 7:00
Deep Run @ Glen Allen- 7:00
Douglas Freeman @ Mills Godwin- 7:00
Caroline @ Courtland- 7:00
Armstrong @ Hanover- 7:00
York @ New Kent- 7:00
Amelia @ Nottoway- 7:00
West Point @ King William- 7:00
Randolph-Henry @ Buckingham- 7:00
Essex @ Washington & Lee- 7:00
Roanoke Catholic @ Blessed Sacrament Huguenot- 7:00
James River @ Cosby
Saturday:
Prince Edward @ Goochland- 2:00
