Virginia Department of Elections announces absentee voting deadlines

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Elections announced two upcoming deadlines for absentee voters who plan to participate in the Nov. 6 general election.
- Voters wishing to mail absentee ballots have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30 to request a ballot through their local voter registration office or the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal. The local registrar must receive all applications by the deadline in order to mail absentee ballots to eligible recipients in time for the election.
- Absentee voters have until Nov. 3 to appear in person at their local voter registration office to vote in-person absentee. The local offices will be open Saturday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 3, for individuals wishing to cast their absentee ballots in person.
- Voters also may visit their local voter registration office during regular business hours through the Nov. 3 deadline to vote absentee in person.
Absentee ballot application forms can be found online. The application forms can be submitted online, by e-mail, by fax or by mail.
The Department of Elections encourages voters who are requesting absentee ballots sent by mail to apply ahead of the Oct. 30 deadline, as the U.S. Postal Service advises that first class delivery takes two to five days. Waiting until the deadline may not provide sufficient time for voters to receive their ballots and send them back on time.
Applications for absentee ballots by mail received after the Oct. 30 deadline cannot be accepted. All absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 in order to be counted.
Voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot in person must present acceptable photo identification. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID can still cast their ballot after completing the Virginia Voter Photo Identification Card Application and receiving a Temporary Identification Document from their voter registration office.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.