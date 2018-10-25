Virginia accepts $343K firefighting grant

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Firefighters in Virginia have been awarded a $343,000 grant.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the grant from the Department of Homeland Security to the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.
The grant will be used to purchase protective equipment and a mobile training tower.
Since 2016, Virginia has received more than $900,000 in federal grant money.
Under the terms of the grant, VDFP is required to match $51,450 and complete the purchases within 12 months.
