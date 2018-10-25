3 things for Oct. 25: Manhunt ends in Henrico, Powerball grows, cold rain coming

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It was a very active news day Wednesday. Here’s a look at the top things to know to start your Thursday morning.
For nearly eight hours, Henrico police looked for a robbery suspect after he crashed his car and fled on foot. Tyron Allen was taken into custody just before midnight following a search that involved a helicopter. Police had blocked residents from their homes while they combed the area.
Following a series of bombs sent to political figures Wednesday in the midst of a midterm election fight, political leaders are calling for a de-escalation in political rhetoric with many singling out President Donald Trump. Another suspicious package was found in New York this morning.
From one big jackpot to another. No one can win the Powerball, and the jackpot has climbed to three-quarters of a billion dollars. That’s still half of Tuesday’s historic Mega Millions jackpot, but if you’ve still got a touch of lottery fever it’s a prize you can’t pass up.
Every decision the Dodgers make is a flop and every decision the Red Sox make turns to gold. Boston leads the World Series after sweeping the first two games at home. Game 3 comes Friday night in Los Angeles.
Thursday will be a pretty nice, even if it is a bit chilly. Friday, though … brace yourself.
A man set a house on fire while trying to kill spiders with a blowtorch. We’ve all been there, but hopefully we didn’t actually try it.
