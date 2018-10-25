3 things for Oct. 25: Manhunt ends in Henrico, Powerball grows, cold rain coming

Terrance's first attempt at pumpkin carving
By Brian Tynes | October 25, 2018 at 5:42 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 3:56 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It was a very active news day Wednesday. Here’s a look at the top things to know to start your Thursday morning.

They got him

For nearly eight hours, Henrico police looked for a robbery suspect after he crashed his car and fled on foot. Tyron Allen was taken into custody just before midnight following a search that involved a helicopter. Police had blocked residents from their homes while they combed the area.

Tyron Lorenzo Allen was captured just before midnight Wednesday. (Source: Henrico County Police Department)
Desire for de-escalation

Following a series of bombs sent to political figures Wednesday in the midst of a midterm election fight, political leaders are calling for a de-escalation in political rhetoric with many singling out President Donald Trump. Another suspicious package was found in New York this morning.

Here we go again …

From one big jackpot to another. No one can win the Powerball, and the jackpot has climbed to three-quarters of a billion dollars. That’s still half of Tuesday’s historic Mega Millions jackpot, but if you’ve still got a touch of lottery fever it’s a prize you can’t pass up.

A customer shows his purchased Powerball tickets, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. An estimated $535 million for set for Saturday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
A Boston beating

Every decision the Dodgers make is a flop and every decision the Red Sox make turns to gold. Boston leads the World Series after sweeping the first two games at home. Game 3 comes Friday night in Los Angeles.

Not too bad

Thursday will be a pretty nice, even if it is a bit chilly. Friday, though … brace yourself.

Rainy Friday, but will move out by Saturday morning

Maybe we should skip this one

Thursday, Oct. 25 – National Greasy Food Day

What’s Trending

A man set a house on fire while trying to kill spiders with a blowtorch. We’ve all been there, but hopefully we didn’t actually try it.

Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets fire to house

Adoptable Animal

So fuzzy!

Hi, My name is Rigby and Im looking for my new home. I am 8 weeks old and very lovable. I will start purring as soon as you pick me up. Im in a cage all by myself so I would love for you to come visit me.

Posted by Colonial Heights Animal Shelter Volunteers on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

