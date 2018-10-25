Starbucks releases ‘Witch’s Brew’ for Halloween

(CNN) – Halloween is right around the corner ... and that means a new, playfully frightening Frappuccino is in the works at Starbucks.
Seasonal specialty drinks have become fan favorites at the coffee giant and this year is no exception.
The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino has a base of what Starbucks calls “toad’s breath.” It’s a purple creme Frappuccino.
Then there's a swirl of so-called green "bat warts" -- which are actually chia seeds.
They top it all off with a "swamp fog" of vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of green powdered "lizard scales."
The creepy coffee concoction is now available at participating stores and will last as long as supplies do.
