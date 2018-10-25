Police officer of 20 years charged after shooting, barricade situation

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A 20-year veteran of the Williamsburg Police Department was arrested Wednesday night after police say he fired a rife in a domestic-related barricade incident.
WAVY reports that Lt. Richard Frederick Drab, Jr., 50, surrendered to authorities around 7:10 p.m., after James City County officers responded to the incident on Noland Boulevard in Liberty Crossing around 5:15 p.m.
Police tell WAVY that Drab allegedly fired an AR-15 rifle one time in the home. No injuries were reported.
Drab faces charges of shooting within an occupied dwelling, domestic assault and brandishing and reckless handling of a firearm. Officers seized six weapons from the home, which included handguns and long guns.
“I want to thank the James City County Police Department for their prompt and professional handling of this situation which fortunately led to a peaceful resolution,” said Police Chief Sean Dunn.
Drab is being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail with no bond.
