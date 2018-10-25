Manhunt underway as police search for suspected robber; roads blocked off

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for 32-year-old Tyron Lorenzo Allen.
Allen was spotted in eastern Henrico near the airport during a traffic stop. He wrecked his vehicle fleeing the scene, and continued on foot.
Allen is described as a black male, about 6′3″ tall, 175-180 pounds with a goatee. He was reportedly wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
He has multiple outstanding warrants, including warrants for armed robbery that occurred in Charles City County.
Henrico police are urging residents to turn on exterior lights and secure pets.
A helicopter is also searching by air.
Several patrol cars are blocking roads along Miller Road.
If anyone sees Allen, be sure to call 911. He was last seen in the area of Miller Road and Airport Drive.
