Man killed, teen injured in I-295 crash in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A 39-year-old Appomattox man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico County.
Police say George Raymond Breeden was driving a Toyota Scion around 12:30 a.m. when he ran off the road and struck a guard rail. He then came back onto the roadway, crossed lanes of travel and then hit a tree head-on. The engine then caught on fire.
Police say Breeden and a 14-year-old backseat passenger were not wearing their seat belts.
The teen suffered life-threatening injuries. Breeden died at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.