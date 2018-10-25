Man killed, teen injured in I-295 crash in Henrico

The crash closed I-295 for a few hours Thursday morning. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 25, 2018 at 4:54 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 1:39 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A 39-year-old Appomattox man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico County.

Police say George Raymond Breeden was driving a Toyota Scion around 12:30 a.m. when he ran off the road and struck a guard rail. He then came back onto the roadway, crossed lanes of travel and then hit a tree head-on. The engine then caught on fire.

Police say Breeden and a 14-year-old backseat passenger were not wearing their seat belts.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries. Breeden died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the mangled wreckage of a car that ran off I-295 early Thursday morning injured two people. ((Source: NBC12))

