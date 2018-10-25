Kroger launches doorstep delivery service

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Kroger shoppers can now skip the trip to the store and buy weekly groceries from the comfort of home.
Kroger Ship is a new direct-to-customer service that launched earlier this year in Cincinnati, Houston, Louisville, and Nashville.
“Kroger Ship will allow our customers to shop when and how they want,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our new service is just one more way we are redefining the customer experience as part of Restock Kroger, bringing more convenience and options to shoppers.”
Delivery will be free for orders of $35 or more, otherwise shipping will cost $4.99 per order. However, during the launch phase, shipping will be free no matter the minimum bought. Shoppers can also get 15 percent off their order with a one-time use of promo code, SHIP15.
To start shopping, you can visit Kroger Ship’s website.
