Inmate serving life term for murder stabs corrections officer

SUSSEX, VA (WWBT) - An inmate at Sussex State Prison stabbed a corrections officer Wednesday.
The officer sustained two wounds to his face and the back of his head that were considered non-life-threatening. He was treated and released at Southside Memorial Hospital.
The officer, a 32-year-old man, was delivering a mattress to the inmate, a 26-year-old man who is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
Other officers stepped in to stop the assault.
The Department of Corrections is investigating the incident and said the weapon appears to have been a metal fence tie.
