Forecast: Friday Nor’easter on track, the weekend forecast improves!

SATURDAY: Early showers POSSIBLE around sunrise and maybe a bit longer north of Richmond but overall, a dry day! With clearings skies in the afternoon, we expect temperatures to jump to 60°. It’ll be muddy for outdoor events but this is NOT a “cancel your plans" kind of day! Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%, mainly early in the morning)