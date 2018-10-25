Forecast: Friday Nor’easter on track, the weekend forecast improves!

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The first nor’easter of the fall season is expected to arrive beginning Friday late morning or midday with rain and chilly temperatures. Rain ends from south to north Saturday morning.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Morning lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Friday. Rain begins late morning or midday and continues for the afternoon into the evening. There will be a chilly breeze Friday evening through the weekend.
FRIDAY: Overcast with afternoon rain, chilly and breezy. Lows near 40, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 90%)
SATURDAY: Early showers POSSIBLE around sunrise and maybe a bit longer north of Richmond but overall, a dry day! With clearings skies in the afternoon, we expect temperatures to jump to 60°. It’ll be muddy for outdoor events but this is NOT a “cancel your plans" kind of day! Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%, mainly early in the morning)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers possible late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%, increases overnight)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible (30% chance). Lows upper 40s, highs upper 50s
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 60.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.