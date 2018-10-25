First Nor’easter of the year arrives Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We have been giving you the First Alert on NBC12 News about the upcoming nor’easter expected to bring Virginia rain and chilly temperatures the end of this week and it’s almost here.
Here are the model forecast maps (GFS which now matches the Euro) for Friday through early Saturday. Note that rain arrives by around midday Friday, and should taper and end pretty quickly during the morning Saturday. We may even see some sun Saturday afternoon!
This storm will make for a wet and chilly Friday but don’t cancel your Saturday plans!
Rain totals should be up to an inch or more especially over southeastern Virginia, with some peridos of heavy rain possible Friday night.
Rainfall, while heavy at times, should be below flooding criteria due to the fast movement of the storm, but we’ll monitor for any changes. Winds shouldn’t be a problem except near the coast Saturday as the storm strengthens while moving north and away from Virginia.
The weekend forecast is looking pretty good, with a lingering showers Saturday morning, and a bit of clearing during the afternoon. Sunday will be partly sunny before another system brings a chance of showers at night.
