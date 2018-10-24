Baby girl completes 4-month adventure to visit all 50 states

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Move aside world travelers – there’s a new baby in town.
A baby girl who visited Hawaii in August has completed her four-month odyssey to visit all 50 states.
Harper Yeats and her family arrived in Vermont this past Friday on the final state of U.S. tour.
The Yeats ohana visited the Big Island earlier this year as their 30th stop on their nation-wide tour.
She was just 19 weeks old, when she posed for photos in Naalehu and Punaluu Black Sand Beach, while her parents enjoyed all kinds of new food.
