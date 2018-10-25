Attempted robbery suspect set to return to Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are seeking 30-year-old Jose G. Bobadilla-Portillo for his connection to a 2015 attempted robbery.
On Aug. 22, 2015, at 10:15 p.m., an adult female victim was in her car in the 5900 block of Slumber Lane. Two armed men, unknown to the victim, approached the car and attempted to open the doors. Motion sensor lights came on nearby, causing the men to flee.
Detectives obtained warrants for five suspects connected to the robbery. Four of the suspects, including the two men who approached the car, were arrested in 2016.
The fifth suspect, Bobadilla-Portillo, fled the country and was not apprehended. He is wanted for conspiracy to commit robbery. Detectives learned that Bobadilla-Portillo orchestrated the attempted robbery.
Detectives have recently learned that Bobadilla-Portillo may have returned, or may soon return, to the area.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5′7″ tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may have facial hair now.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
