9/11 foundation gives Lt. Clark gift to help pay off mortgage

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, established in memory of a fallen 9/11 firefighter, announced plans Wednesday to help to pay off the mortgage on the family home of deceased firefighter Lt. Brad Clark, who died in a crash earlier this month.
Chairman and CEO Frank Siller says the foundation will kick in the first $100,000 to pay off the mortgage and will also work on making sure the rest of it gets paid off.
Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, and a 13-year veteran with the agency, was killed when a tractor-trailer struck the fire engine from behind on I-295.
“We are thankful for your love and support,” Robert Clark, Brad’s father, said over the weekend.
The family says they are overwhelmed by the love and support.
“He always said ‘I love you.’ I don’t think he ever left without a kiss a hug followed by ‘I love you,’” Brad’s mom Beth Giles said.
"The memory I have right now of Brad is that infectious smile of his,” Robert Clark said.
This family says the support and love they have with each other is getting them through as Brad leaves behind a loving wife and four kids.
