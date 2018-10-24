Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 24

Foundation to help Hanover firefighter's family
By Brian Tynes | October 24, 2018 at 5:44 AM EST - Updated October 24 at 5:44 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Lottery fever can die down. The record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot is back to its starting point of $40 million.

We have a winner!

Someone in South Carolina is waking up a lot richer this morning after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.6 billion.

Honoring victims

A vigil for victims of domestic violence will be held Thursday in Richmond.

Rare disease

A girl in Mechanicsville is fighting a rare disease known as PANDAS that started as strep throat.

Sunny, cool

We’re still getting plenty of sun, but the temperatures are falling. Here’s the latest on the nor’easter than will impact the area Friday.

What a bunch of …

Wednesday, Oct. 24 – National Bologna Day

What’s Trending

MMMMMMM …

Chick-fil-A testing mac and cheese; McDonald's expanding breakfast options

Adoptable Animal

***BAD PUN ALERT*** Jupiter is out of this world!

