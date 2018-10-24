Virginia Zoo holds contest to name Siamese crocodile

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Zoo is looking for some help naming a crocodile.
The zoo received two 10-year-old Siamese crocodiles in July. One is already named Shadie, but the a contest is being held to name the other and benefit animal conservation at the same time.
The zoo has suggested three possible names already – Slim, Barbie and Makara. Voters can submit their names as well.
Votes cost $1 and can be made on the zoo’s website. The contest starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 and continues through Oct. 31 noon as part of the zoo’s “Croctober.” The name will be announced on Halloween.
All proceeds of the naming contest will go to the Madras Crocodile Trust of Cambodia.
