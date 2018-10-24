VCU students make up winning teams at Dominion Energy ‘Design-a-thon’

The top three winning teams were made up of VCU students. (Source: Dominion Energy)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The top three winning teams at Dominion Energy’s first Power the Future ‘Design-a-thon’ were made up of students and alumni from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Over 400 students from 89 colleges worked non-stop for 24 hours to design a hypothetical app for Dominion Energy.

The teams, composed of students from all disciplines, were briefed on Dominion Energy’s needs. The teams used the 24-hour work process to brainstorm, prototype and present their solutions to an expert panel.

The winning team received a $4,000 cash prize. Additional prizes went to the other winning teams.

Winning teams included:

First place: My Dominion

  • Panth Doshi, sophomore, biomedical engineering
  • Brennan Chaloux, sophomore, biomedical engineering
  • Omar Karim, sophomore, biomedical engineering
  • Yashar Atajan, senior, computer science

Second place: Dominion Candlelight and Torch

  • Matthew Kozak, junior, computer engineering
  • Arthur Chadwick, junior, mechanical engineering
  • Stephen Holtz, junior, mechanical engineering
  • Tammi Chen, junior, mechanical engineering

Third place: Conscious Energy

  • Ashkhan Hojati, master’s student, biomedical engineering
  • Kranthi Bathula, recent biomedical engineering master graduate
  • Suraj Kandalam, recent biomedical engineering master graduate

