VCU students make up winning teams at Dominion Energy ‘Design-a-thon’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The top three winning teams at Dominion Energy’s first Power the Future ‘Design-a-thon’ were made up of students and alumni from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Over 400 students from 89 colleges worked non-stop for 24 hours to design a hypothetical app for Dominion Energy.
The teams, composed of students from all disciplines, were briefed on Dominion Energy’s needs. The teams used the 24-hour work process to brainstorm, prototype and present their solutions to an expert panel.
The winning team received a $4,000 cash prize. Additional prizes went to the other winning teams.
Winning teams included:
First place: My Dominion
- Panth Doshi, sophomore, biomedical engineering
- Brennan Chaloux, sophomore, biomedical engineering
- Omar Karim, sophomore, biomedical engineering
- Yashar Atajan, senior, computer science
Second place: Dominion Candlelight and Torch
- Matthew Kozak, junior, computer engineering
- Arthur Chadwick, junior, mechanical engineering
- Stephen Holtz, junior, mechanical engineering
- Tammi Chen, junior, mechanical engineering
Third place: Conscious Energy
- Ashkhan Hojati, master’s student, biomedical engineering
- Kranthi Bathula, recent biomedical engineering master graduate
- Suraj Kandalam, recent biomedical engineering master graduate
