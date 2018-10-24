Report: Efforts to suck carbon from air must be ramped up

This illustration provided by Carbon Engineering in October 2018 shows one of the designs of the company's air contactor assemblies to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Carbon Engineering acting chief scientist David Keith, a Harvard University professor, said “in the long-term, carbon removal will make sense to reduce atmospheric carbon burden, but only once emissions have been brought near zero. The idea that humanity might continue huge fossil emissions while simultaneously balancing them with removal is nutty _ you plug the leaks before bailing the boat.” (Carbon Engineering via AP)