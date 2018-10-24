3rd building in Richmond’s Somerset Glen apartments condemned over carbon monoxide concerns

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A third building in south Richmond’s Somerset Glen apartments has been condemned over carbon monoxide concerns, in two weeks. The building, which was just reopened Wednesday afternoon, was condemned Tuesday, according to city officials. Residents in the building were displaced Tuesday night.
Last week, two other buildings at Somerset Glen had also been condemned, forcing families to vacate.
John Walsh, the city code enforcement operations manager, said inspectors found improper ventilation in many of the units, potentially blowing dangerous carbon monoxide into apartments. There were also gas leaks.
Resident Camora Bey said property managers were not giving information on what the issues were or how long repairs would take.
"(The property manager) said that she doesn't have any information for me,” said Bey. "She said that the city put a sign on the door, but it's safe because it's basic maintenance."
Bey said she is angry at the lack of transparency from management.
"Carbon monoxide can kill you,” she said.
The two buildings condemned last week were repaired and reopened within three days, according to Walsh. Property managers put residents up in a hotel for at least one night. Bey said that a property manager did tell her that they’d reimburse a hotel stay for up to $75.
Walsh said that most of the mechanical closets for the apartments were located on patios, outside the units. He said that reduced the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, since some of the gas would likely be blowing outside. Walsh also said that the property managers were working to make repairs.
Property managers GSC Apartments, which also oversees 14 other apartment complexes in the Richmond area, have not returned NBC12′s inquiries. Property managers on site also refused to talk with NBC12 or Bey, at the complex.
