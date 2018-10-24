Puppies given to RPD disqualified as K-9 officers

Four Belgian Malinois puppies given to Richmond police have been disqualified as K-9 officers.
By Brian Tynes | October 24, 2018 at 11:48 AM EST - Updated October 24 at 11:49 AM

The Belgian Malinois puppies were given to RPD by Richmond Animal Care and Control in June following a raid on a boarding facility.

At the time, the puppies were 12 weeks old and were going to be trained as narcotic detection dogs.

But RPD posted to Facebook on Wednesday saying the dogs did not make the cut in training and have been adopted as family pets by members of the department.

The dogs – all females named Lilo, Stormy, Lexi and Ivy – were expected to save the department thousands of dollars. Getting K-9s from a vendor can cost up to $7,000 per dog.

