Powhatan Fire and Rescue vehicle struck while responding to crash

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - A Powhatan County Fire and Rescue vehicle was struck by another driver Wednesday morning while responding to a crash.
The initial call was for a single-vehicle crash where the car hit a deer on Route 288 near Huguenot Trail.
While rescue workers were on scene, another vehicle struck the Powhatan fire command vehicle and rolled several times.
The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
All northbound lane of Route 288 were closed while the crash scene was cleanup up.
Powhatan Fire and Rescue posted to its Facebook page that rescue personnel were nearly struck and had just got back in the command vehicle before it was struck.
