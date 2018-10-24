Police respond after hearing gunshots nearby; find man shot

October 23, 2018 at 9:05 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 9:05 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Richmond.

Richmond police responded to the area of Wythmar Street and Larchmont Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after officers in the area heard gunfire nearby.

When they arrived, officers found the potential crime scene and were approached by a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

