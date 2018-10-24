Pair of million-dollar Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two $1 million tickets were sold in Virginia for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the Virginia Lottery confirmed Wednesday.
The nearly $1.6 billion jackpot was won by a ticket sold in South Carolina. Friday’s drawing will reset the jackpot to its starting point of $40 million.
During the 26 drawings that led to the historic jackpot, tickets sold in Virginia generated $27.5 million.
In addition to the two million dollar winners, 13 tickets won a $10,000 prize. An additional $10,000 prize was won on a ticket with the Megaplier, making it worth $30,000.
The million dollar tickets were sold at Chill Stop at 5033 Richmond Tappahannock Highway in Aylett and Giant Food at 4309 Dale Boulevard in Dale City.
The $30,000-winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven at 11854 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston.
Two winning tickets were sold in the Richmond area, both for $10,000. Those tickets were sold at Fas Mart at 7559 Cold Harbor Road in Mechanicsville and Styles Bi-Rite at 11300 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.
The other $10,000-winning tickets were sold at the following locations:
- 7-Eleven, 42040 Village Center Plaza, Aldie
- Super Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket
- Food City Express, 11604 Norton Coeburn Road, Coeburn
- Euro Market Mobil, 6318 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
- Rite Aid, 1808 Salem Road, Virginia Beach
- Speedway, 11702 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News
- 7-Eleven, 13050 Nokesville Road, Nokesville
- 7-Eleven, 426 South 2nd Street, Arlington
- 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg
- La Palmita Deli & Market, 8406 West Main Street, Marshall
- Virginia Lottery online subscription
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.