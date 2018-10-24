Numbers drawn in $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The numbers drawn in the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot are 28, 70, 5, 62, 65 and the megaball is 5.
There has not been a winner in the Mega Millions drawing since July, causing this jackpot to break its own record with each subsequent drawing.
If there is a winner Tuesday, that person could walk away with nearly $905 million after taxes.
“We’ve been seeing very strong ticket sales, not only in Virginia but in the other Mega Millions states,” said John Hagerty with the Virginia Lottery. “It’s really hard to say whether we’re surprised or not because we’ve never been here before. This is territory we’ve never been in.”
According to the game, there’s a 1 in more than 302.5 million chance of hitting the whopping $1.6 billion jackpot.
Hagerty said the busiest time for ticket sales are on the day of the drawing from 5-7 p.m.
“We're going to be seeing sales of about 12,700 tickets per minute statewide in Virginia,” he said. “That's just Mega Millions tickets. That's more than 200 tickets per second."
For last Friday’s drawing, about 59% of possible combinations were taken, but by Tuesday night’s drawing officials estimate 75% will be sold.
“We usually pick our own numbers but then we do at least two easy picks,” said Barbara Rollins, of Chesterfield.
Lottery officials say there’s no set strategy to winning the game.
“Whether you have the machine pick out your numbers or you pick them, you still have the same chance of being drawn,” Hagerty said. “When there’s a high jackpot like this we do see more people using the easy pick, letting the computer pick their numbers.”
In order to play the Mega Millions, players choose six numbers: five from a range of white balls, numbered 1 to 70, and one number for the Mega Ball, with a range of 1 to 25.
Officials say since 2010, the numbers that have come up the most include number 2, with 92 hits, followed by the numbers 20, 11, 31 and 17. The most hit Mega Ball is 9.
“Everybody just wants a chance,” said Brenda.
Customers can purchase tickets up until 10:45 p.m. the night of the drawing.
Two Virginia tickets won $1 million in Friday’s drawing. The tickets were purchased at:
- Gum Spring BP, 911 Cross Country Road in Mineral
- Whistle Stop, 11729 Old Franklin Turnpike in Union Hall
Virginia based multimedia financial services company, The Motley Fool, put together a list of things more likely to happen to you than you winning the jackpot.
- Getting struck by lightning: 1 in a 1 million chance
- Death by falling coconut: 1 in a 50.7 million chance
- Death by hippopotamus: 1 in a 2.5 million chance
- Dating a supermodel: 1 in a 880,000 chance
- Having conjoined twins: 1 in a 200,000 chance
