Man wanted for vandalism, firing shots at Chesterfield residence

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police have obtained warrants for and are seeking 29-year-old Rashaun D. Bradley, of Chesterfield.
On Oct. 18 at 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 21300 block of Bridle Path Drive for reported shots in the area. It was reported that Bradley, who knew the victim, fired several shots at the victim’s residence.
During their investigation, police learned that Bradley had vandalized a residence in the 20800 block of Truth Drive earlier that day.
That residence also belongs to a victim who is known to Bradley.
Police obtained warrants for Bradley for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, firing a gun within 600 feet of a dwelling of another and vandalism in relation to these incidents.
On Oct. 23, investigators learned that Bradley brandished a gun at an adult male who is known to him on Oct. 19. Police obtained warrants for Bradley for brandishing a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in relation to the Oct. 19 incident, which occurred in the 3400 block of East River Road.
Bradley is described as a black male, 5′6″ tall and weighing about 200 pounds with black hair and black eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
