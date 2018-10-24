Man charged in Richmond abduction

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sean Bolden, 45, of Richmond, has been charged with abduction.
On Oct. 20, 2018, at 9:46 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 5700 block of Williamsburg Road after receiving a report of a missing person.
The victim’s friend reported the missing person.
The missing person returned and reported they had been abducted at knifepoint by Sean Bolden.
Bolden will face additional charges pending the Richmond Police Department’s investigation.
