Man charged in hot car death of son

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - Aditya Gondesi, 39, of Glen Allen, has been charged with a misdemeanor and released in relation to his son’s death from hyperthermia.
His son was left in the car and killed on Aug. 8, 2018.
Gondesi turned himself into sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday morning and was released by a magistrate soon after.
He will appear in Goochland Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.
The Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney requested the charge after deputies finished their investigation.
