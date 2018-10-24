At least 1 dead in shooting at Kentucky Kroger

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has been killed in a shootout at a Kroger grocery store.
WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari reported at 4:10 p.m. that a body was covered with a sheet in the parking lot of the busy Kroger location at 9080 Taylorsville Road, near the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway in Jeffersontown.
The shooting was reported at about 2:55 p.m., sending Jeffersontown and LMPD rushing to the scene.
Multiple witnesses told WAVE 3 News reporter David Mattingly they heard two bursts of gunfire inside the store before they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the parking lot moments later.
Mattingly reported at about 3:50 p.m. that the scene appeared to be secure. Initial reports indicated two people were injured. Other than the victim who was covered with a sheet, it’s not clear how seriously injured the other person was.
Information about suspects or motives was not immediately available.
WAVE 3 News has crews at shooting scene, gathering the latest information.
This story will be updated.
