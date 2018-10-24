Henrico schools offering family learning series

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are offering a Family Learning Series to help families overcome challenges their students may face at home or at school.
The schools will offer various workshops throughout the fall and winter to parents, guardians and teachers on a wide range of topics.
Sessions include:
“What Does my Student Need to Graduate from High School? Understanding the Virginia Graduation Requirements” (presented in Spanish): Oct. 24, noon to 1:30 p.m.
“What Does my Student Need to Graduate from High School? Understanding the Virginia Graduation Requirements” (presented in Spanish): Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
“Keeping Up with the Rapidly Changing Digital World in Which Our Children Live and Learn”: Oct. 31, noon to 1:30 p.m.
“Monitoring Behavior at Home”: Nov. 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.
“Anxiety and Stress in Elementary Students: Building ‘Worry Warriors’”: Nov. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.
“Making Great Critical Thinkers through STEAM”: Nov. 14, noon to 1:30 p.m.
“Virginia’s Individual and Family Support Program (IFSP)”: Nov. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
“Preparing for Life Beyond High School”: Nov. 28, noon to 1:30 p.m.
“Managing Holiday Stress”: Dec. 4, 6-7:30 p.m.
“Managing Holiday Stress”: Dec. 5, noon to 1:30 p.m.
“Getting a Tax Refund – Now What Do You Do?” Dec. 11, 6-7:30 p.m.
“The Break You Need”: Dec. 12, noon to 1:30 p.m.
“Are You Smarter than Your Child’s Smart Phone? Social Media Tips, Tricks and Secrets”: Jan. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
“Homework and Study Strategies”: Jan. 9, noon to 1:30 p.m.
“Dyslexia Presentation and Simulation”: Jan. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.
“Trauma-Informed Care for Students, Families and School Staff”: Jan. 16, noon to 1:30 p.m.
“Positive Behavior Support Strategies to Use at Home”: Jan. 22, 6-7:30 p.m.
If you would like to register for any, email Terry Talbott at tktalbott@henrico.k12.va.us or call 804-652-3787.
Sessions will be held at different locations.
