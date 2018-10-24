Henrico man charged in armed robbery incident

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Fletcher R. Boyd, Jr., 21, of Henrico, has been charged with burglary with intent to commit robbery and use of firearm in commission of a felony.
On Oct. 13, 2018, at 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 5300 block of Glenside Drive in Richmond.
The victim reported being robbed at gunpoint for money and the subject entered the residence and stole electronics and clothing.
No injuries were reported.
Boyd was developed as a suspect and warrants were served on Oct. 22, 2018.
The incident is still being investigated.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.