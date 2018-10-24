Henrico man arrested for sex crimes with family members

John H. Robinson is a family member of both victims. (Source: Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 24, 2018 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 4:27 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - John H. Robinson, of Henrico, has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

On May 30, 2018, Henrico police received reports of an alleged sex offense which occurred in the 2800 block of Seibel Road.

A juvenile victim reported sexual abuse by Robinson. After further investigation, police found out another juvenile was victimized of the same type of crime.

Robinson is a family member of both victims.

The warrant was served on Oct. 22, 2018, and additional charges are pending.

