Henrico man arrested for sex crimes with family members

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - John H. Robinson, of Henrico, has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.
On May 30, 2018, Henrico police received reports of an alleged sex offense which occurred in the 2800 block of Seibel Road.
A juvenile victim reported sexual abuse by Robinson. After further investigation, police found out another juvenile was victimized of the same type of crime.
Robinson is a family member of both victims.
The warrant was served on Oct. 22, 2018, and additional charges are pending.
