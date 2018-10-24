Forecast: Cool and Sunny, Then a Friday/Saturday Nor’easter

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Cooler and breezy Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Cooler Thursday with rain moving in Friday into Saturday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Friday and Saturday. Rain moves in Friday afternoon into the evening. Chilly breeze Friday evening through the weekend. Improvements for Saturday: may have a drier Saturday afternoon and evening, still cloudy, chilly and breezy though.
FRIDAY: Rain develops by late morning into the afternoon and evening, chilly and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 90%)
SATURDAY: Morning showers otherwise cloudy, chilly and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy with rain showers possible in the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: A few lingering showers otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
