Duke basketball tops VUU 106-64

DURHAM, NC (WWBT) - They may have been outsized and outmatched on the scoreboard, but the Virginia Union University Panthers walked away from Cameron Indoor Stadium with their heads held high.
Exposure to elements they don’t see in the CIAA. Not only did Division 2 Union have to deal with the 4th ranked team in all the land, but they also had to handle the Cameron Crazies and the sounds of a storied arena.
Duke’s size and athleticism reined supreme Tuesday in the 106-64 contest, but the game also gave the Panthers a chance to learn about themselves.
At the end of the day, they played in a palace of basketball, they battled with a potential national title contender, they shook hands with a legend and are left with a forever memory.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.