Possible bombs sent to Hillary Clinton, Obama

CHAPPAQUA, NY (RNN) - An apparent explosive device was found at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in a New York City suburb on Wednesday, and a similar device was found in the mail for former President Barack Obama.
CNN reports that a similar package was sent to the White House.
So far, three possible bombs have been mailed to Democratic figures this week.
The Secret Service said a device, in a package addressed to Hillary Clinton, was discovered late on Tuesday in Chappaqua, NY.
The New Castle Police issued a statement, saying, “This morning, The New Castle Police Department assisted to FBI, Secret Service, and the Westchester County Police with the investigation of a suspicious package.”
The Secret Service confirmed that it had intercepted suspicious packages received overnight to two of its “protectees,” the Clintons and Obama.
The suspicious package sent to the residence of Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, early Wednesday.
“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” said the Secret Service in a statement. “The protectees did not receive the packages, nor were they at risk of receiving them.”
The agency added it has started a full criminal investigation.
Officials tell The New York Times that the device sent to the Clintons is similar to the one sent to Obama and liberal philanthropist George Soros.
The explosive device was discovered around 3 p.m. Monday outside Soros' suburban New York compound. Officials said the device resembled a pipe bomb and was inside a package in the mailbox.
An employee at the Soros compound opened the package and discovered the device. They then placed the package in a wooded area and alerted authorities.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video to determine how the package was delivered, whether through the mail or other means.
Both Soros and the Clintons have been the subject of right-wing conspiracy theories, including multiple falsehoods from President Donald Trump.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump repeated an evidence-free accusation against his former presidential rival, accusing her of colluding with Russia in the 2016 election.
At a campaign rally in Erie, PA, Trump said, “There was collusion between Hillary, the Democrats and Russia. There was a lot of collusion with them and Russia and lots of other people.”
Trump tweeted a baseless claim Oct. 5 that stated protesters at the Capitol during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings were paid for by Soros.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.