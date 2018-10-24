Body found hanging at Pemberton Elementary School

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A man’s body was found hanging at Pemberton Elementary School.
Henrico County fire officials responded to the school shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday and found the man’s body hanging on the playground.
Police said foul play is not suspected in the man’s death and the incident is under investigation.
There were no children at the school during the time the body was on the playground.
The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
The man’s identity has not been revealed, but police said he is not believed to be affiliated with the school.
