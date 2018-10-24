Attorney General creates Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring is launching the Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline to help victims of child abuse move forward and aid his investigation into the Catholic Dioceses in Virginia.
Attorney General Mark Herring said, “As a part of this investigation, I am launching the Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline as a resource for survivors who are ready to come forward.”
Herring opened an investigation into the Catholic Dioceses in Virginia after reading the grand jury report that accused 300 priests of child sexual abuse in Pennsylvania.
“It broke my heart to see the extent of the damage done. The efforts to cover it up and the complicity and enabling that went on by powerful people who should’ve known better,” he added.
Herring is hoping this hotline will help victims speak out and give information to investigators for the case.
Charmaine Francois, with the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Line, said, “It’s a great thing they are able to reach out with out exposing their selves.”
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond release a statement adding, “The Diocese of Arlington and the Diocese of Richmond assure the faithful and the public that we are cooperating with the Attorney General’s office. Any instance of child sexual abuse is intolerable and gravely immoral. We hope that this process will bring healing for all victims and confirm our commitment to accountability and justice.”
The hotline will be operated by Virginia State Police and investigators.
You can call the hotline at 833-454-9054.
