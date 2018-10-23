6-year-old battling disorder that begins after strep throat

“It doesn’t fit with the way we usually think of how we prescribe antibiotics,” McNeish said. “We’re not supposed to give antibiotics unless we know exactly what we’re treating. A lot of symptoms that are described as symptoms are kind of normal in a lot of kids... so a lot of us are born with anxiety tendencies, simple tics are considered a normal part in kids, separation anxiety... so that makes it tricky when doctors don’t want to do any harm."