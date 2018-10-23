Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 23

By Brian Tynes | October 23, 2018 at 5:50 AM EST - Updated October 23 at 5:50 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The new week started with some tragic news.

Body in James River

The body of a man who had been missing for almost a week was found in the James River on Monday.

The body of Abraham Jones was found in the James River. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

South Carolina deputy dies

The Oct. 3 shooting of law enforcement officers in South Carolina claimed another victim when Farrah Turner died in the hospital Monday.

If you haven’t already gotten a flu vaccine, don’t delay.

Pleasant day

A little chilly to start, but overall Tuesday will be pretty pleasant. Later in the week, though … not so much.

Proceed at your own risk

Tuesday, Oct. 23 – National Slap Your Annoying Coworker Day

Adoptable Animal

Spot is looking right into your very soul.

Spot - Male - 8 weeks old - Mom was a Jack Russell/Beagle, Dad was A Boxer/Pit

Posted by Amelia County Virginia Animal Shelter on Monday, October 22, 2018

