Student charged after allegedly serving pot brownies

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County student has been charged with possession of marijuana after lab results showed THC in brownies he allegedly gave to other students.
In early 2018, seven students said they got sick after eating brownies at Matoaca High School.
Officers said a 15-year-old girl went to the clinic after eating the brownie. She was later transported to the hospital. The student believed the brownies were baked with marijuana.
Three of the students, two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, were picked up from the school by their parents after experiencing symptoms, Chesterfield police said.
Chesterfield police conducted an investigation and found the brownies came from a 14-year-old girl. Police said the students the girl gave the brownies to were between the ages of 14 and 17.
In addition to the drug possession charge, the student faces an adulteration of food charge.
However, the charges have been diverted by the court, which means the charges could be dismissed by a judge if the student agrees to certain terms.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.