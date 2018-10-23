Sportable Spooktacular set for this weekend

The Sportable Spooktacular is a junior wheelchair basketball tournament, sanctioned by the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, that features six varsity teams (ages 14-21) and four prep teams (ages 13 & under) from around the country, including Richmond’s own Sportable Spokes. This regional tournament will be held on Saturday, October 27th, and Sunday, October 28th at Collegiate School, 103 N Mooreland Rd, Richmond, VA 23229. Games will begin at 8 a.m. each day, and admission is free to the public.