Sportable Spooktacular set for this weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Sportable, a local nonprofit Paralympic sport club that provides sporting opportunities to people with physical disabilities and visual impairments, is partnering with CarMax and Collegiate School to host the Sportable Spooktacular Tournament.
The Sportable Spooktacular is a junior wheelchair basketball tournament, sanctioned by the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, that features six varsity teams (ages 14-21) and four prep teams (ages 13 & under) from around the country, including Richmond’s own Sportable Spokes. This regional tournament will be held on Saturday, October 27th, and Sunday, October 28th at Collegiate School, 103 N Mooreland Rd, Richmond, VA 23229. Games will begin at 8 a.m. each day, and admission is free to the public.
The Spokes have competed among the nation’s best, traveling to several national tournaments, most recently this past spring in Louisville, Kentucky. They will host teams from Cincinnati, New York, Philadelphia, as well as several from Virginia during this weekend’s event.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.